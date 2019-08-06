Biegun to Visit S. Korea, Japan This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea and Japan this week.The U.S. State Department said earlier that Biegun will make a three-day trip to South Korea on Tuesday after visiting Japan on Monday, adding his trip to Seoul is aimed at "further strengthening coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.South Korea's Foreign Ministry said last week that Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, will discuss with Biegun ways to promote cooperation to ensure that working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea resume quickly.The ministry added that the two nuclear envoys will explore ways to ensure that talks lead to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and towards real progress for establishing permanent peace in the region.Biegun’s trip comes as South Korea is set to conclude a joint military exercise with the U.S. on Tuesday and to decide on whether to extend a military information sharing deal with Japan by Saturday.It is not yet known if Biegun will meet with North Korean officials during his trip to the peninsula.