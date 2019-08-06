Police To Summon Ex-chief of YG Entertainment Over Habitual Gambling Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are planning to summon former chief of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk over suspicions that he regularly gambled overseas.An official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that Yang will be called in for questioning as soon as they complete analysis on confiscated goods obtained during a raid of YG headquarters on Saturday. However, it isn't likely to be this week, according to the official.Yang and Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG under YG Entertainment, were booked on allegations that they engaged in habitual gambling overseas on top of violating the foreign exchange transaction law to secure gambling funds.There are also suspicions that Yang embezzled company funds for gambling, but a police official explained they have yet to open a separate investigation into this matter.Yang was also booked in July for allegedly arranging sex services for foreign investors visiting Seoul in 2014. Police said they plan to question Yang about this when they summon him.