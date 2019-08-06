Presidential Council Collects Ideas to Tackle Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Restrictions on large-scale industrial facilities that emit pollutants and banning grade five emission vehicles are just some of the ideas offered at public hearings on tackling fine dust.According to the National Council on Climate and Air Quality on Monday, it gathered diverse ideas at regional hearings held in Busan, Seoul and Daejeon this month.Some suggested suspending operations of diesel cars while others suggested tougher regulations on the operation of coal-fired power plants.The presidential advisory council, launched to offer policy recommendations on how to tackle the country's worsening air pollution and seek cooperation with neighboring countries, has been gathering ideas from the public to prepare short-term measures to cope with the fine dust that usually intensifies during the winter months from December to March.The council is scheduled to hold larger nationwide discussions on the matter in September and present final suggestions on how to address the fine dust problem in October after deliberation by experts.