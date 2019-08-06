Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.66%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-73 points, or point-66 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at one-thousand-939-point-90.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-08 points, or point-52 percent, to close at 594-point-65 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-211 won.