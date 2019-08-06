Economy
KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.66%
Write: 2019-08-19 15:44:17 / Update: 2019-08-19 15:47:37
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-73 points, or point-66 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at one-thousand-939-point-90.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-08 points, or point-52 percent, to close at 594-point-65 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-211 won.
