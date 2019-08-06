Moon Urges Koreas, US to Seize Rare Dialogue Opportunity

President Moon Jae-in said that the two Koreas and the U.S. must cherish, seize and make the most of the golden opportunity of having started dialogue.Chairing a meeting of his top aides on Monday, Moon said the vision of a "peace economy" is the key challenge for the country's future. He said if this opportunity for a dialogue phase, miraculously created by the resolve of the leaders of the three countries gets lost, there is no saying when such an opportunity can be created again.He called for prudence and careful steps forward based on "wisdom and sincerity" to understand each other's position.Regarding the envisioned peace economy, Moon said it's a very difficult task since it involves not only the determination of the two Koreas but also global cooperation.He said this vision cannot be abandoned if South Korea aims to become a peaceful and strong nation and that it's the same for North Korea as well.The president stressed what's most important is that dialogue has begun and is progressing between the South, North and the U.S.He called for mutual efforts to implement acts that are conducive to dialogue and avoid those that obstruct it.Moon added the Seoul government will continue move forward in an unwavering and bold manner until the day the Korean Peninsula becomes a land of prosperity.