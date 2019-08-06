Speaker, Floor Leaders Fail to Schedule Confirmation Hearings

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the floor leaders of three main political parties on Monday discussed a schedule for parliamentary business, including a date for the justice minister nominee's confirmation hearing, but failed to reach an agreement.The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee In-young told reporters after a meeting with his counterparts from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party that their lunch gathering was not anything special. He said they discussed ordinary matters and that nothing was decided in regards to a timetable for confirmation hearings.When asked by reporters about this, LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said scheduling can be determined by members of the related National Assembly committees.Confirmation hearings for seven Cabinet nominees, including Cho Kuk who was tapped by the president as the next justice minister, are still up in the air. Prospects are also unclear for a number of bills pending in the special parliamentary committees for political and judicial reform with the operation period of these panels set to expire this month.