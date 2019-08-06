Ruling Party Emphasizes Social Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has stressed the social economy as a means of realizing the national vision for an inclusive society.Speaking at the party’s social economic committee meeting on Monday, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan addressed the growing problem of income bipolarization.He also spoke of other chronic and new factors that are disrupting national cohesion including ideological and military confrontation as a result of the division of the two Koreas and the recent economic disputes with Japan.Lee then called for the need to revive the spirit of community and actively perform social economic activities.DP Supreme Council member Park Kwang-on ensured that the social economy is different from socialism and that it can create momentum for economic advancement and sustainable growth, while easing bipolarization.Referring to a pair of related bills pending at the National Assembly, DP Secretary-General Yun Ho-jung expressed hope that the social economy will further develop based on a legal foundation.