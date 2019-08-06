Pres. Office: Hearings on Cabinet Nominees Should Be Done by Aug. 30

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is urging parliament to fulfill its responsibility by completing confirmation hearings on new Cabinet nominees by the end of this month.Deputy presidential spokesman Han Jung-woo on Monday delivered Cheong Wa Dae's position on the matter saying by doing so, the National Assembly will be abiding by the law and not not forgoing its responsibility as the major opposition Liberty Korea Party contends.According to the law the deputy spokesperson was referring to, a confirmation hearing is required to be completed within 20 days after an official request or within 15 days once referred to a related parliamentary standing committee.The government submitted motions seeking parliamentary confirmation of the latest nominees on August fourth and the motions were sent to the respective standing committee last Friday, meaning hearings on them need to be finished by August 30.Tensions are mounting within local political circles ahead of confirmation hearings for President Moon Jae-in's seven Cabinet nominees, particularly for his justice minister nominee Cho Kuk.