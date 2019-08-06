US Nuke Envoy Meets Japanese Diplomatic Official Ahead of S. Korea Trip

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun met with a high-ranking Japanese diplomatic official on Monday ahead of a trip to South Korea.According to Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily, Biegun met with Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, in Tokyo to discuss pending issues facing the two nations.The two sides reportedly focused their discussion on the situation in North Korea, including the North's recent firing of short-range ballistic missiles.The officials are said to have reaffirmed the need for close cooperation between and among South Korea, Japan and the U.S. to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea.They are also thought to have discussed Seoul and Tokyo's military information sharing agreement before a Saturday deadline on whether to extend the deal for another year.Biegun is set to arrive in South Korea Tuesday afternoon for a three-day trip to meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon and other senior officials.It is not yet known if Biegun will meet with North Korean officials during his trip to the peninsula.