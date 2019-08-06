Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

11th DMZ Intl Documentary Film Festival to Kick Off Sept. 20

Write: 2019-08-20 14:24:33Update: 2019-08-20 14:34:23

11th DMZ Intl Documentary Film Festival to Kick Off Sept. 20

Photo : YONHAP News

The eleventh DMZ International Documentary Film Festival will be held around the cities of Goyang and Paju in Gyeonggi Province next month. 

Organizers of the film festival said in a press conference on Monday that some 150 films from 46 countries will be shown in competitive and non-competitive sections between September 20 and 27.

The opening film will be "Let's Peace!" by Korean director Park So-hyeon, involving a group of twentysomethings who travel from Seoul to Vladivostok and Berlin to convey a message of peace.
List

Editor's Pick