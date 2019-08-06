11th DMZ Intl Documentary Film Festival to Kick Off Sept. 20

Photo : YONHAP News

The eleventh DMZ International Documentary Film Festival will be held around the cities of Goyang and Paju in Gyeonggi Province next month.Organizers of the film festival said in a press conference on Monday that some 150 films from 46 countries will be shown in competitive and non-competitive sections between September 20 and 27.The opening film will be "Let's Peace!" by Korean director Park So-hyeon, involving a group of twentysomethings who travel from Seoul to Vladivostok and Berlin to convey a message of peace.