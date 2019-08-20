Justice Minister Nominee's Daughter Stirs Controversy for Thesis

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk's daughter is stirring controversy after the revelation that she was listed as the primary writer of a pathology thesis of a medical school professor when she was in high school.According to media reports, Cho's daughter joined a research team of Dankook University Medical School in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, for two weeks in 2008 when she was a high school sophomore.She is the first author in the thesis titled "eNOS Gene Polymorphisms in Perinatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy," published by the Korean Journal of Pathology in 2009.The revelation is stirring controversy as experts in the field point out that it is very unusual for a high school student doing internship to be registered as a primary writer in a renowned journal.Cho's daughter submitted the thesis while applying for Korea University in 2010 and got admitted. She was admitted to a medical school in 2015.Cho's representatives preparing for his confirmation hearing said that she was highly evaluated by the professor of the research team since she actively participated in the research.