Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 1.05%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 20-point-35 points, or one-point-05 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-960-point-25.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 12-point-36 points, or two-point-08 percent, to close at 607-point-01 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-208-point-three won.