S. Korean Lawmaker Meets Japanese Ruling Party Official

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean lawmaker Park Jie-won has revealed he met with the secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party during his two-day visit to the neighboring country.Park visited Osaka in the capacity as a special envoy of National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and held a news conference on Tuesday as soon as he returned to Seoul.Toshihiro Nikai is considered the second most powerful person in Japan's ruling LDP after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Park said he held talks with Nikai and two other LDP officials for nearly six hours on Monday.But Park did not elaborate on what was discussed regarding bilateral tensions over trade and wartime issues.He said he was not in the position to negotiate anything with Japan but if there's an official request from the government or the presidential office, he can provide a detailed report on his discussions with Nikai.Park added that Nikai hoped for more exchanges between the two countries' parliaments and civic sectors and in sports and culture.