Chinese Foreign Minister Urges S. Korea, Japan to Resolve Issues through Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China held talks on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday for talks with her Chinese and Japanese counterparts, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for an hour on Tuesday.In the meeting, the Chinese minister stressed cooperation among the three nations and hoped South Korea and Japan will resolve their issues through dialogue and negotiation.A diplomatic source said that Wang expressed interest in the trade row between Seoul and Tokyo and hinted China would do what it can for stability in Northeast Asia.Minister Kang reportedly said that South Korea is seeking dialogue with Japan to find a reasonable solution, but is facing difficulties due to Japan's failure to reciprocate the overture.