S. Korea Raises Issue of Radioactive Food at Tokyo Olympics Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean sport officials have raised the issue of food safety at next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, citing the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.According to Kyodo News, the Korea Sport and Olympic Committee raised the issue on Tuesday during a meeting with officials from the International Olympic Committee and countries that will participate in the 2020 games.The Korean officials reportedly asked Japanese organizers about measures to ensure the safety of food from areas that may be affected by the Fukushima meltdown, floating the possibility of radioactive contamination.Japan's National Olympic Committee reportedly said that all food given to athletes at the Summer Olympics will be subject to strict screening and inspection procedures.During the Olympic meeting that will run through Friday, the South Korean officials also plan to protest the labeling of the Dokdo islets as Japanese territory on the official 2020 Tokyo Olympics website.