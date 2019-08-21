Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan Stress Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, China and Japan agreed at a trilateral meeting in Beijing Wednesday that cooperation is essential to overcome conflict between Seoul and Tokyo.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha attended the trilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Japanese counterpart Taro Kono. The three sides agreed that bilateral conflict should not impede trilateral cooperation.During opening remarks, Wang said that cooperation between the three East Asian countries has contributed to the development of the world.He said that trust should be enhanced through candid talks, adding that conflict requires constructive resolution as the three countries are “inseparable.”The top Chinese diplomat also said that China will guard the principles of free trade while expanding cooperation with South Korea and Japan.Kang pointed out that the three countries have flourished based on free and fair trade. She added that trilateral cooperation should not be affected by bilateral relations, sentiments echoed by Kono.