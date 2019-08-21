US-led Coalition Aims to Secure Stable Oil Market

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Washington is pushing ahead with a plan to deploy a multilateral coalition to protect oil shipments from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz, guarding against what it describes as Iranian aggression. KBS had an exclusive interview with Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to the Secretary of State who is a key player in moving the initiative forward.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: The U.S. is inviting countries to join a coalition to protect oil tankers and cargo ships from possible attack by Iran.The U.S.-led initiative involves the deployment of assets to and around the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the free passage of oil from the Middle East.The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping lane through which around a third of the world’s petrochemical shipments pass. Around 80 percent of South Korea's oil imports come from the Middle East and about 73 percent of that comes through the strait.Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to the Secretary of State who is a key driver behind the initiative, stressed that the coalition is necessary.[Sound bite: U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to the Secretary of State Brian Hook (English)]“If you have a number of threats to freedom of navigation and the freedom of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb [Strait], it could increase energy prices.”The senior adviser said that participation does not necessarily mean deployment of troops. Rather, it could mean providing personnel to handle aviation and naval equipment.[Sound bite: U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State Brian Hook (English)]“What we are asking for are maritime assets. And we are asking for aviation assets which can increase awareness of threats.”In exchange for joining the coalition, Hook said participating countries will receive U.S. intelligence and benefit from U.S. capabilities.[Sound bite: U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Adviser to the Secretary of State Brian Hook (English)]“[Participating countries may] receive American intelligence on a specific threat to freedom of navigation and they also get to take advantage of America's command and control capabilities.”Earlier this month, Tehran called on South Korea not to take part in the U.S.-led coalition, requesting that Seoul stay neutral. With other U.S. allies such as Australia and Britain pledging support for the initiative, however, South Korea’s participation remains an open question.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.