Biegun Rejects Speculation of Russian Ambassadorship

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun says he will not be the next U.S. Ambassador to Russia and will continue to focus on making progress on North Korea's denuclearization.Speaking to reporters after meeting his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon in Seoul on Wednesday, Biegun dismissed recent media speculation about his possible ambassadorship in Russia.Stressing that U.S. President Donald Trump tasked his team with resuming working-level talks with the North, following Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June, Biegun said he is "fully committed" to completing the mission.The nuclear envoy added his team is prepared to engage as soon as North Korea responds.The current U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, is due to step down in October.