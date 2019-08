Photo : YONHAP News

Large buildings around the country will turn off their lights for five minutes at 9 p.m. on Thursday to mark this year's Energy Day.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Wednesday that it is participating in the annual event organized by the civil group Korea NGO's Energy Network.In the capital, City Hall, the National Assembly, N Seoul Tower, Seoul Arts Center, some bridges spanning the Han River and some large department stores will participate.