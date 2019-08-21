S. Korea to Reinforce Radiation Checks on Japanese Food Imports

Photo : KBS News

South Korea is reinforcing safety inspections of food products imported from Japan, including the nuclear-hit region of Fukushima, amid rising concerns over radiation.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said starting Friday it will double inspections on food imports with a history of being sent back to Japan after testing positive for trace amounts of radiation over the past five years.The 17 items subject to the toughened inspection measures include compressed tea, processed sugar products, chocolate, blueberries and coffee.Following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, South Korea banned imports of 28 types of Japanese seafood products from Fukushima and seven other prefectures and 27 agricultural goods from 14 prefectures.Seoul conducts radiation tests for other Japanese food imports and requests safety certificates for an additional 17 radionuclides should any traces of radiation be detected, otherwise the imports are sent back.