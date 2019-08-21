Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.22%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained four-point-40 points, or point-22 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-964-point-65.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining eight-point-95 points, or one-point-47 percent, to close at 615-point-96 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-202-point-five won.