Biegun: S. Korea, US Moving Forward Peace Process with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Stephen Biegun, U.S. Special Representative to North Korea, has thanked the South Korean government for its efforts to resume dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and said he expected further advancement through cooperation.During his meeting with South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul in Seoul on Wednesday, Biegun said joint efforts by the South Korean ministry and his U.S. team are helping advance the peace process with North Korea.He said the alliance’s efforts are also helpful in drawing the two Koreas closer to each other, expressing Washington’s support for what he called "the South Korean mandate."Concerning the DMZ meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June, the U.S. envoy thanked President Moon Jae-in’s leadership, saying the South Korean government’s efforts enabled the U.S. to advance diplomatic efforts.He added that he hopes the two allies will achieve further progress on related issues through joint efforts.In return, the South Korean minister delivered his expectation for close cooperation between Seoul and Washington so it can have a positive impact on both North Korea-U.S. relations and inter-Korean relations.