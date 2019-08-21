US Says 'No Additional Meetings' to Announce for Biegun's Trip to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it had no additional meetings or stops to announce for U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, who is visiting Seoul this week.Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus made the remarks to reporters at a regular press briefing when asked about possible contact between Biegun and North Korean officials during his trip.Ortagus said that the department earlier released a press statement on Biegun's trip, which contained plans to visit South Korea and Japan but made no mention of contact with North Korea.The U.S. nuclear envoy is in South Korea for three days from Tuesday, prompting some to speculate about possible contact with North Korean officials at the inter-Korean border in an attempt to resume working-level denuclearization talks.