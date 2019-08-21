Trump Vows to Help Apple Against Samsung

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to help U.S. tech giant Apple in its competition against Samsung Electronics, following a recent dinner with Apple CEO Tim Cook.Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said the problem is that Samsung, a “good competitor,” wouldn't be paying tariffs and Cook’s company would, adding he will “help him out short-term with that problem.”Trump said Cook is a great executive “because he calls me and others don’t."The remarks come days after Trump and Cook dined together late last week. The two reportedly discussed the impact that a new round of tariffs on China would have on Apple.On Sunday, Trump said that he was contemplating Apple's concerns after Cook "made a very compelling argument" that Apple’s competitor Samsung would not be subject to the same restrictions due to geographic and supply chain differences.Apple makes the majority of its devices in China before importing them to the U.S., which could make iPhones vulnerable to new Chinese tariffs. Samsung, however, makes the bulk of its smartphones sold in the U.S. in Vietnam and India.