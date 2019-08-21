Vice Foreign Minister Meets US Officials to Discuss Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : KBS News

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho met with U.S. officials in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the trade row between Seoul and Tokyo and other issues.After the meetings, Lee said that the U.S. side understands “very well” Seoul's position regarding Tokyo's export curbs.The vice minister said he expressed regret over Tokyo's apparent reluctance to resolve the issue through talks despite President Moon Jae-in's recent offer of "dialogue and cooperation.”He added that Washington also agrees on the need to resolve issues through dialogue.Lee said that the U.S. officials he met with maintain the basic position that South Korea and Japan, both important allies of the U.S., should craft creative solutions to bilateral disagreements.According to Lee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said he hopes Seoul and Tokyo will find resolutions through discourse in the near future, adding the U.S. will play a role in facilitating dialogue.