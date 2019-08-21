No. of S. Korean Visitors to Japan Drops 7.6% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Koreans visiting Japan fell over seven percent in July from a year earlier amid escalating tensions between the two neighbors over historical and trade issues.According to the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday, a total of 561-thousand-700 South Koreans visited Japan last month, down seven-point-six percent from a year earlier. It marks the lowest monthly figure this year.The fall is in contrast to the overall growth in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan. In July, Japan saw nearly three million foreign travelers, a five-point-six percent rise from a year earlier and an all-time high.During the first seven months of the year, the number of South Koreans visiting the neighboring country slipped four-point-three percent on-year to four-point-42 million.