[Exclusive] Wife of Justice Minister Nominee Accused of Tax Evasion

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk has failed to pay taxes on income from property inherited from her parents, according to an exclusive investigative report from KBS.KBS found that Cho's wife and her two brothers jointly inherited a commercial building in northern Seoul from their father four years ago and that they have under-reported their income from the lease of the building for much of the time since.The under-reported taxes amount to at least 25 million won.Cho's side said that the nominee was unaware of the matter because his wife's brothers were managing the building, adding that all unpaid taxes have been filed accordingly after they became aware of the issue.