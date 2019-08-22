Justice Minister Nominee Says He Will Clarify Allegations at Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk said that he won't ignore allegations of impropriety against his family and will humbly confront all allegations at his parliamentary hearing, making clear he will not recuse himself from the nomination.In a statement read to reporters Thursday morning, Cho said that he is well aware of the disappointment that a series of allegations against him and his family have generated.Cho said the episode has made him reflect on his whole life while he previously only marched on without looking at those around him.The former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs said that he thinks he and his family members should have behaved more cautiously as they have benefited greatly from society.While arguing that the improprieties his family stands accused of are in fact legal, he nonetheless explained that he would not use their legality as an excuse.