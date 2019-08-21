Income Gap Widens to Worst Level in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's household income gap widened to the worst level in the second quarter despite government efforts to improve the conditions of low-income households.According to data released by Statistics Korea on Thursday, the monthly average income of the bottom 20 percent income bracket stood at one-point-32 million won in the second quarter, unchanged from a year earlier.While the bottom 20 percent bracket saw stagnant income, those in other brackets saw their incomes increase, thanks to a rise in wages as well as increasing social benefits such as child allowances.The distribution ratio for disposable income comparing the bottom 20 percent with the top 20 percent reached five-point-three in the second quarter, the highest level for any second quarter since 2003 when the government started compiling related data.The average monthly income of households recorded four-point-seven million won, up three-point-eight percent from the previous year, thanks to partial recovery of the job market.