Japanese Travelers to S. Korea Up 19% in July

Japanese travelers to South Korea sharply increased last month despite ongoing trade tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.According to data released by the Korea Tourism Organization on Thursday, nearly one-point-45 million foreigners visited South Korea in the month of July, up 15-point-four percent year-on-year.The Chinese accounted for the most at over 519-thousand followed by Japanese tourists at just under 275-thousand and with the Taiwanese coming in third at around 113-thousand.Visitors from the U.S. and Hong Kong trailed the list.The number of Chinese travelers jumped 26 percent from the same month last year due to increased group visits by families and students during the summer holiday.The number of Japanese visitors also rose by 19 percent, led by individual travelers who are not particularly sensitive to political matters.Meanwhile, over two-point-six million South Koreans headed overseas in July, rising about six percent on-year.