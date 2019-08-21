Supreme Court to Rule on Ex-President Park Aug. 29

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Supreme Court will rule on the culpability of former President Park Geun-hye, her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong in a corruption scandal on Aug. 29.Justices of the highest court held a meeting on Thursday where they decided on a timetable to deliver a final verdict on Park and the others.The top court will determine whether to uphold a lower court's ruling in August 2018 that sentenced Park and Choi to 25 and 20 years in prison, respectively.Park was charged for conspiring with Choi to pressure conglomerates, including Samsung Group, to make donations to foundations controlled by Choi.In a separate ruling, a local court had sentenced Lee to five years in jail for bribery, but an appeals court in February last year dismissed some key charges against the CEO and reduced his prison sentence to two years and six months, suspended for four years.