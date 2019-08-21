Lawmaker Says Fukushima Area Seawater Discharged in S. Korean Seas

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean lawmaker claims that massive amounts of seawater from areas near Japan's Fukushima Prefecture have been discharged in South Korean seas.Citing Oceans Ministry data, independent lawmaker Kim Jong-hoi said ships operating between South Korea and areas in or near Fukushima Prefecture released one-point-28-million tons of seawater in South Korean ports between September 2017 and this past July.Kim said these ships loaded one-point-33-million tons of seawater from around Japan and discharged much of it when they arrived in South Korea-controlled waters.Taking on and dumping water is common practice for ships outfitted with a ballast tank and provides stability for the vessel.Kim said, however, that there should be a health analysis to determine whether the discharged water was contaminated by radioactivity as a result of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.The lawmaker added that the government should take measures such as forbidding the discharge of ballast water taken up in Japanese ports in South Korean seas.