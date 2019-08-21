Group of Pathologists Demand Explanation for Nominee Daughter's Paper Authorship

Photo : YONHAP News

A group representing pathologists in South Korea has demanded a Dankook University professor detail the extent that justice minister nominee Cho Kuk’s daughter contributed to a paper she apparently co-authored.The Korean Society of Pathologists have given the professor two weeks to explain how Cho’s daughter, then in high school, was capable of being listed as a primary writer on the manuscript after a two-week internship.Dankook University also launched an investigation into the case.While the pathologists' organization could recommend disciplinary action against the professor or push to retract the paper that it published in 2009, a university official said a final decision will be made by the school.Amid mounting pressure from the opposition bloc to recuse himself, nominee Cho on Thursday expressed his intent to “take the bull by the horns” and clarify the allegations at his confirmation hearing.