KOSPI Closes Firday Down 0.14%
Write: 2019-08-23 15:45:17 / Update: 2019-08-23 15:46:39
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost two-point-71 points, or point-14 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at one-thousand-948-point-30.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-27 points, or point-53 percent, to close at 608-point-98.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-210-point-six won.
