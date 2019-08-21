Economy KOSPI Closes Firday Down 0.14%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost two-point-71 points, or point-14 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at one-thousand-948-point-30.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-27 points, or point-53 percent, to close at 608-point-98.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-210-point-six won.