International Parliamentarian Unions of S. Korea, Japan to Delay Next Month's Meeting

Plans to hold a joint meeting of the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union and its Japanese counterpart in Tokyo next month have been put off following Seoul's decision to not renew its military intelligence sharing agreement with Tokyo.



According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, Fukushiro Nukaga, chairman of the Japan-South Korea Parliamentarians' Union, held talks on the phone with his Korean counterpart Kang Chang-il on Friday and discussed next month's meeting.



Nukaga said the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) could hamper trust between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington and asked for parliamentarians to urge the government to restore the agreement.



In response, Kang said he also believes extending the GSOMIA is the desirable thing to do but that the government has decided to end the agreement.



The two officials agreed that it's better to hold a joint assembly of the parliamentarian unions in a calmer environment and decided to delay the meeting for now.



They also agreed to work toward improving bilateral relations with the goal to hold the assembly meeting in early November.



The South Korea-Japan and the Japan-South Korea Parliamentarians' Unions, each comprised of bipartisan lawmakers from both countries, have held joint meetings each year. The next meeting was scheduled to be held in Tokyo in September.