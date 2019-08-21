Pres. Office: S. Korea Closely Consulted with US on GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office said before the government decided to end a military intelligence-sharing accord with Japan, it frequently consulted with the United States on the matter.These remarks by Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong follows reports that Washington is concerned about Seoul's decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).In a press briefing Friday, Kim explained that the issue was discussed when a senior White House official visited Seoul in late July. He said the South Korean and U.S. national security councils also discussed the matter nine times over the phone in July and August alone.Kim stressed South Korea will exert efforts so the latest decision will not weaken but rather upgrade the alliance with the U.S. to a stronger level.Regarding Washington's response, the adviser said it is true that the U.S. hoped for an extension to the GSOMIA, so the disappointment was "natural."He said the government will provide an explanation to the U.S. citing factors of national interest and overall circumstances.