DP to Seek Public Hearing on Justice Minister Nominee if Hearing is Not Set by Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has expressed plans to push for a public hearing over Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk if a date for his parliamentary confirmation hearing is not determined by Monday.DP floor leader Lee In-young announced the plan after holding an emergency meeting with senior presidential secretaries on Friday.Lee reiterated his party's position that the confirmation hearing must take place by the August 30th deadline in accordance with the law.His remarks appear to object the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's proposal to hold the justice minister nominee's hearing from September second to the fourth for three days.As for the public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, Lee explained that it will take the format of a media inquiry in order to ensure fairness, and that it will be commissioned to outside organizations such as the Journalists Association of Korea.