Economy 'Gov't to Lower 2019 Growth Outlook to Low 2% Range'

The South Korean government is known to be lowering its own expectations about how much the country’s economy will grow this year.



A participant of a meeting held on Friday between the heads of state-funded and private think tanks says the Ministry of Economy and Finance believes its reasonable to predict this year’s growth at two percent to two-point-two percent, given the slumping economy.



Last month, the ministry said the economy would likely grow between two-point-four percent and two-point-five percent.



Hyundai Research Institute also lowered its outlook from two-point-five percent to between two percent and two-point-two percent. LG Economic Research Institute warned it could even fall below two percent depending on circumstantial changes.