Politics N. Korea Propaganda Outlets Blast S. Korea

North Korean propaganda outlets have blasted South Korean authorities for criticizing Pyongyang’s verbal attack on President Moon Jae in’s Liberation Day speech.



After the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country denounced Moon Jae-in's address last week, the presidential office in Seoul said such remarks do not help in advancing mature inter-Korean relations



A Unification Ministry official said North Korea's criticism was disrespectful and crossed the line.



The North's propaganda outlet "Uriminzokkiri" on Saturday accused South Korean officials of trying to pass on responsibility over worsening cross-border relations. It said they have no right to even talk about relations with North Korea as Seoul follows after foreign forces and introduces U.S. weapons.