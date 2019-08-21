Pres. Office Express Serious Concern over N. Korea's Continued Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office has expressed "serious concern" over North Korea's latest launch of projectiles on Saturday and urged the regime to stop acts that raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The Blue House convened a National Security Council meeting chaired by national security adviser Chung Eui-yong at 8:30 a.m.According to a media release, officials voiced serious concern over North Korea's continuing launches of short-range projectiles even as the South Korea-U.S. combined military exercise has ended.The Security Council vowed to continue diplomatic efforts with the international community for North Korea to swiftly return to the negotiating table with the U.S. to achieve the goal of a complete denuclearization of the peninsula as agreed to by the leaders of the U.S. and the two Koreas.Seoul will also closely analyze details of the projectiles with U.S. intelligence authorities.