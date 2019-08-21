'S. Korea Scrapped GSOMIA Considering Japan's Possible Termination after Conditional Extension'

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office reportedly scrapped a military information sharing deal with Japan in consideration of a possibility that Tokyo may end the deal even if Seoul decides to renew it.An official from the top office told KBS that the government had discussed whether to extend the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan in consideration of three aspects – its effectiveness, possibility for the replacement of the deal and the South Korea-United States alliance.The official said that the top office had expected Japan to implement its removal of Seoul from its whitelist of trusted trading partners next week as scheduled even if South Korea should extend the GSOMIA.The official said that the top office had considered a "conditional" extension of the deal in which Seoul extends the agreement but suspends military information sharing for the time being.However, the top office ended up scrapping the deal in consideration of a possibility that Japan may end the deal after the conditional extension.