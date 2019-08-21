N. Korea Says It Tested New 'Super-large' Multiple Rocket Launcher

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Sunday that it tested a new super-large multiple rocket launch system the previous day under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un.The Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said that North Korea test-fired its newly developed super-large multiple rocket launch system that holds a great significance in the country's defense capabilities.The paper said that the test-fire proved that all the tactical and technological specifications of the system correctly reached the preset indexes.Guiding the test, Kim reportedly called the rocket launch a "great weapon" and praised the young national defense scientists that designed and completed the weapon system in their first trial although never seeing it.Kim also stressed the need to push ahead with the development of strategic and tactical weapons to resolutely deal with military threats and pressure from hostile forces.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday that the North fired two unidentified projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea Saturday morning from the eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province.