Moon to Visit Thailand, Myanmar, Laos Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in plans to visit Thailand, Myanmar and Laos next week as part of a diplomatic initiative to strengthen South Korea's partnerships in Southeast Asia.The presidential office said on Sunday that Moon will embark on a six-day trip to the three nations next Sunday, beginning with an official visit to Thailand.Moon will then head to Myanmar the following Tuesday to meet with State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. Moon will then spend two days in Laos before returning home on September 6.With the weeklong trip, Moon will fulfill a promise to visit all ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) member states during his presidency.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said that the three nations are key countries for Moon's "New Southern Policy" aimed at enhancing the country's partnerships and ties with Southeast Asia.Ko said that the planned tour will lay the foundation for cooperation between South Korea and the region and pave the way for successful South Korea-ASEAN summits scheduled for later this year.