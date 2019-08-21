S. Korea to Hold Dokdo Defense Exercise for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military will hold an exercise on Monday to amplify its defense capabilities of the country's easternmost Dokdo islets.The drill is part of a two-day exercise launched the previous day called "East Sea territory defense training" which is designed to enhance South Korea's defense capabilities of its East Sea territories and is the largest exercise of its kind to date.Military authorities said that the Korea Coast Guard will lead the exercise on Monday, while the Navy will take supportive roles, focusing on the training of Coast Guard vessels.Some ten Navy and Coast Guard vessels participated in the first day of the drills on Sunday, along with about ten aircraft from the Army, Navy and Air Force, including F-15K fighter jets.The country's first Aegis-equipped destroyer, Sejong the Great, as well as the Navy's UDT/SEAL Unit and Army special forces participated in the drills for the first time.The biannual exercise is usually held in June and December, but had been pushed back due to new developments in Seoul-Tokyo relations. The year's first Dokdo defense training comes just three days after South Korea announced it would scrap a military information sharing deal with Japan.Seoul will reportedly review the timing and size of the second biannual exercise upon the conclusion of the current drill.