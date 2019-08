Photo : YONHAP News

World number one golfer Ko Jin-young of South Korea has captured the CP Women's Open in Canada for her fourth LPGA win of the year.Ko shot eight-under-64 in the final round on Sunday at Magna Golf Club north of Toronto.After a flawless performance in the bogey-free round, Ko finished at 26-under 262, beating Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen by five strokes.Ko is the only player with four victories this season and is the first four-time winner since Lydia Ko in 2016.