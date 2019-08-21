Justice Minister Nominee Says He Will Empower Police, Reform Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk promised to reform the prosecution if he becomes minister, including giving police more investigative authority and establishing an independent unit to probe corruption allegations by high-ranking officials.Cho announced his visions on Monday morning, vowing that the Justice Ministry and the prosecution would serve the public.He pledged that he would give police greater authority in conducting probes and would make the prosecution faithfully fulfill its role of judicial control to guarantee public security and human rights.On top of vowing to establish an independent unit to probe corruption allegations by ranking government officials, the nominee said that he would introduce fines proportionate to one's wealth to shield those from economically underprivileged households.