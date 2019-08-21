Moon Subscribes to Fund Investing in Local Materials and Components Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in subscribed to a fund that invests in domestic materials, components and equipment companies in an effort to support South Korean companies in sectors dependent on materials from Japan.Moon on Monday visited NH Bank headquarters in downtown Seoul, where he subscribed to the "Pilseung Korea Fund."Launched by the bank on Aug. 14, the fund invests in South Korea's materials, components and equipment industries.Half of the management fees it gets from subscribers will be set aside to fund science and technology development, including in the form of scholarships.The current administration has spearheaded efforts to nurture these sectors in the wake of an intensifying trade row with Japan.Moon said after subscribing to the fund that the government will support companies with growth potential so that they can become global players.