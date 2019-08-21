Survey: Moon's Approval Rating Slips to 46.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has slipped to the mid-40 percent range while negative assessments of his job performance topped 50 percent for the first time since he took office, according to a new survey released Monday.Pollster Realmeter surveyed two-thousand-512 voters last week, and found that 46-point-two percent of respondents said they believe the president is doing a good job. That's down three-point-two percentage points from the previous week.Negative assessments of Moon's performance jumped four-point-one percentage points to 50-point-four percent. This is four-point-two percentage points higher than the rate of positive assessments, or beyond the margin of error.Realmeter said Moon’s approval rating slipped for three straight days from Monday to Wednesday last week amid controversy around his pick for justice minister, Cho Kuk.The rating rebounded Friday following Seoul's announcement that it would scrap a military information sharing deal with Japan.The nationwide survey, commissioned by local broadcaster YTN, was conducted between Monday and Friday of last week and had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.