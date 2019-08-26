S. Korea Holds Military Drill To Defend East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea conducted a two-day military exercise aimed at defending the islets of Dokdo in the East Sea, amid escalating tensions with Japan. The biannual exercise, which ​mobilized the biggest number of troops to date, began three days after Seoul decided to scrap its military information-sharing agreement with Tokyo.Celina Yoon has more.Report: South Korea carried out a military exercise to defend its easternmost islets of Dokdo.The two-day "East Sea Territory Protection Exercise," staged on and around Dokdo in the East Sea ended around noon Monday.Formerly known as the Dokdo Defense Drills, the Navy said it renamed the biannual exercise to solidify its resolve to defend not only Dokdo, but all its territories in the East Sea.This year's exercise was the largest ever, with nearly double the number of troops compared to the past. All three armed services as well as the Marine Corp and the Coast Guard were involved.Around ten naval vessels were mobilized on Sunday, including the seven-thousand-600-ton Aegis-equipped destroyer Sejong the Great, which took part for the first time. Ten warplanes, such as F-15Ks and special warfare troops also participated.Monday's drills were scaled down with the Coast Guard taking the lead and the Navy providing support.South Korea has been staging Dokdo defense drills twice a year, typically in June and December, since 1986, but this year's drills were pushed back taking into account sensitive relations with Japan, which also makes territorial claims to Dokdo.However, the government kicked off the drills as ties worsened over Tokyo's apparent economic retaliation against Seoul for Korean court rulings ordering compensation for victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.South Korea has stressed the drills are not targeting a specific country but aims to increase readiness to cope with increasing security threats in the East Sea. Last month, a Russian warplane had violated Korean airspace above the islets.It also dismissed Japan's complaints over the drills, adding that it would sternly respond to unjust Japanese claims to Dokdo.The Seoul government will reportedly soon get to work on setting the date and scope for this year's second drill around the easternmost islets.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.