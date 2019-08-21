Economy KOSPI Ends Monday Down 1.64%, KOSDAQ Falls 4.28%

South Korean stocks ended down on Monday over the latest round of tariffs announced by the U.S. and China.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 31-point-99 points, or one-point-64 percent. It ended the day at one-thousand-916-point-31.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell 26-point-07 points, or four-point-28 percent, to close at 582-point-91 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-217-point-eight won.